​Various basic practical and theoretical skills techniques on tour guide procedures were disclosed including introduction of main tourist destinations and other places of interest aside from undergoing a first aid course during the Local Tour Guide Basic Course. The 12 participants taking part in the 8-day course have passed the theory and practical examinations. The presentation of certificates was held yesterday afternoon at the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism.

Certificates were presented by DayangHajahTutiatybinti Haji Abdul Wahab, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism. The course was conducted with the cooperation of the Tourism Development Department and Institute of Brunei Technical Education, IBTE which is one of the institutions accredited by the Tourism Development Department to conduct human resources capacity building training for tourism.

Tour guides who have passed were also required to submit their applications to the Tourism Development Department, Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism for registration as Local Tour Guides.

