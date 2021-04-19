Giving alms either in monetary or other forms is a noble practise that is rewarding to those giving as well as to those receiving it. Those who give alms receive blessings while those receiving it can use the alms given to fulfil their living needs, especially if it is carried out during Ramadhan which has a multitude of blessings contained therein.

In this regard, the Mosque Takmir Committee and Muslimahs as well as the Skim Tanah Kurnia Rakyat Jati Kampung Lambak Kiri Mosque Youth Group contributed basic necessities to 22 families from the poor and destitute asnaf. The contributions were presented by Awang Haji Amir Hisham bin Haji Masri, Acting Director of Mosque Affairs.

The contributions are hoped to maintain the benefits of the community by establishing relations and ukhuwah amongst muslims and global unity.

Source: Radio Television Brunei