In just a few days, we will celebrate the sacred month of mercy, forgiveness and one that is long awaited by all Muslims around the world, namely the month of Ramadhan Al Mubarak. During the month, it is a compulsory for the Muslim ummah to perform fasting. The matter was among the content today’s Friday sermon. With the titled, “Persediaan Sebelum Menjelang Ramadhan Al-Mubarak” or Preparation prior to Ramadham Al Mubarak, the Friday sermon also touched on self-preparation such as enhancing acts of religious and making up or ‘qadha’ missed fasts.

The prayer leader said that those who are incapable of making up their fasts such as those who are ill with no hope of recovery, is not compulsory for them to make up their fasts but they are required to pay fidyah for the missed days. For those who have yet make up their Ramadhan fasts last year or before, hence they must do so by taking the opportunity to fast in the month of Syaaban so as not to be affected from paying fidyah. Fidyah is an expiation payment levied in someone who does not fast in Ramadhan for legitimate reasons or procrastinating to make up missed Ramadhan fasts until the next Ramadhan sets in. Therefore, in conjunction with the upcoming month of Ramadhan, the Muslims ummah are urged to multiple their deeds and seeks Allah SWT’s blessings even though the world is still facing the challenges of COVID-19 outbreak.

Source: Radio Television Brunei