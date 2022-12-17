Preparation for the First School Term Session

In two weeks times, the First Term of School will start. Parents are now actively preparing for their children. The bookstores and school supplies shops became the focus for buying school necessities.

In ensuring that all books and school necessities are sufficient, bookstores have made preparations in advance. Apart from that, some facilities for customers are also provided to make it easier for them to get the goods they need. Pre-orders for book lists are also accepted by bookstores since early this month.

Parents and guardians also take the initiative to buy their children’s needs in advance to avoid crowds and ensure that all needs are sufficient.

Tailor shops are also become the focal points. Since the end of November, tailor shops have started receiving orders until today.

Source: Radio Television Brunei