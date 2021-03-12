The Ministry of Health in its press release informed the public who would like to take the Pre Departure COVID-19 RTPCR test or swab test at the Sports Complex, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital and Berakas Health Centre.

They are required to bring their own passport or a copy of their passport, flight itinerary, Test payment Receipt and swab registration. Payment can be made at Counter A and Counter 15 at the Lobby of Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital.

– Swab test should be performed 72 hours before their flight time and date. Test which is less than that period will be subject to the usual test time period and subject to the number of swab tests conducted.

– Ensure to know the latest travel advice for the country of destination and can get advice from the respective airlines or embassies.

-The International Air Transport Association, IATA has published a comprehensive list of travel restrictions imposed on all countries that can be obtained through the IATA website, ‘www.iatatravelcentre.com’.

The Ministry of Health advises the public who would like to take a swab test to do so as early as possible as it will take time to get the swab test results. The Ministry of Health cannot promise test results will be given immediately if it is taken at the last minute. The swab test results will be notified via SMS.

Each individual who would like to take a swab test is responsible for ensuring that they obtain the test in a timely manner subject to terms and conditions of the country to which it is intended. The Ministry of Health will not be responsible for any additional costs in the event of a rejection from the airline, embassy or authorities.

The public are advised not to visit the Virology Laboratory personally to get swab test results. Anyone found visiting the Virology Laboratory to threaten or disturb health officers performing their duties is an offence under Section 333 of the Criminal Penal Code Order Chapter 22.

Source: Radio Television Brunei