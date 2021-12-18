Parents play an important role in setting a good example in guiding their children to perform prayers. This was among the matters underlined in a Prayer Guidance Workshop in a Family that was held virtually, 16th December night.

Among the workshop’s objectives was to further strengthen family ties between parents and their children aside from provide an understanding on the importance of guiding the family in performing the prayer. The workshop was organised by the Mosque Affairs Department in collaboration with the Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque Takmir Committee and the Ibadurrahman Youth Group.

Source: Radio Television Brunei