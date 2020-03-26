SILICON VALLEY, Calif., March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PracticeSuite, Inc. a SaaS Technology Practice Management, Electronic Health Record Software, and Revenue Cycle Management Services provider, announces the release of its universal telehealth platform E-Consults for remote patient care. The secure independent telemedicine module is made available FREE for use by all providers across the United States and abroad. Any health professional can consult a patient remotely via any connected device, computer or smartphone.

PracticeSuite is providing the technology to help health professionals deliver continuity of care during the COVID-19 crisis. The platform allows providers to render care to patients within the safety of their home.

PracticeSuite clients are able to utilize the module in their Practice Management and EHR to schedule appointments, see patients, document visits, check eligibility and bill the telehealth codes through the PracticeSuite E-Consults videoconferencing platform. The platform can be used as a standalone solution for all healthcare professionals to treat patients remotely.

As of last week, Medicare announced a coronavirus funding bill which greatly expands provisions facilitating access to virtual care.

“While lockdowns and quarantines will be mandated, the continuum of care cannot be locked down. We are giving back to the healthcare community,” states Trey Wilson, Chief Revenue Officer of PracticeSuite. “In the last few days, we have seen tremendous interest in our telemedicine solutions and services. PracticeSuite will be providing our technology platform at no charge to allow patients to continue to be seen in this complex and challenging healthcare environment.”

“During these critical times, as a Silicon Valley tech innovator, we are enabling doctors, not just here in the US but globally. Healthcare providers worldwide can use our standalone telemedicine module free by simply using a smartphone. This is the least we can do” said Vinod Nair, CEO of PracticeSuite. “I admire all healthcare soldiers that are in harm’s way to protect others. My gratitude and prayers for safety to all men and women in blue serving humanity selflessly!”

About PracticeSuite

PracticeSuite offers a Telehealth videoconferencing platform within an integrated whole-practice solution that includes cloud-based practice management, EHR, patient portal, and revenue cycle management services (RCM). If you are a healthcare professional interested in the secure and HIPAA compliant telemedicine platform, please visit www.practicesuite.com/ telehealth-telemedicine/

