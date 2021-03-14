The COVID-19 pandemic marked a new history in the nursing profession including in Brunei Darussalam. It is due to the global struggle in eradicating it and nurses are among the frontline heroes who have become the shield in preventing the spread of COVID-19. In raising awareness on the development and transformation of the health service system related to the disease, the Nurses Association (PENJURU) of Brunei Darussalam yesterday morning held a seminar session through the 3rd edition of Nursing Potpourri, for Nurses and Midwives in the country. The seminar took place at Jeruton Hotel, Kampung Jerudong.

Hajah Nursyazwani binti Abdullah, Special Grade Nurse, Head of Nursing Services Administration of the Renal Unit during the seminar among others presented the global indicator of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Overview and prevention of Covid-19 Infection and Control Priorities in the Hospital Environment. Meanwhile Awang Zairul bin Awang Haji Mohamad Zaini, Nursing Officer, Nursing Training and Development Centre, Department of Nursing Services presented on COVID-19 Positive Patients; Preparation and Management Plan based on My Work Experience as a Frontliner. Nursing Potpourri aims to provide information to nurses and midwives on the role played by Penjuru Association in enhancing the image of the nursing profession.

Source: Radio Television Brunei