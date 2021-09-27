Brunei Darussalam is still in the Southwest Monsoon season. Weather in the country is expected to be active starting 27th September 2021 until 29th September 2021 due to active development of rain clouds over the country resulting in the increase of rainfall amount.

Heavy and thundery showers are expected to occasionally affect the country. Wind gust of up to 40 km/h during or near heavy thundershowers. Risk of flash flood at low-lying and flood prone areas especially when coinciding with high tide, landslides and falling trees. The general public, including motorists and mariners are advised to take necessary precautions to ensure safety during active weather condition.

Latest weather information, advisories and warnings can be accessed through mobile app, Brunei WX, Weather Line 114, or ‘www.met.gov.bn’ or Facebook and Instagram ‘@bruneiweather’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei