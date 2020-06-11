​Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs announced that His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam has consented for the postponement of sending the country’s haj pilgrims this year based on the Brunei Islamic Religious Council’s meeting on the 6th of June 2020. This comprised of 1,000 intending haj pilgrims who have been selected to perform the haj this year, and individuals who personally arranged their haj pilgrim.

Yang Berhormat said this is taking into account on the Syara’ Law according to the Fatwa issued by the State Mufti number 14/2020 titled Sending Haj Pilgrims for 1441/2020 in the COVID-19 Pandemic Situation. It is concluded that the COVID-19 infection continues to be a threat to the world, and the spread of the virus will not stop completely in the near future. The Saudi Arabian government is also making efforts to curb or break the COVID-19 infection chain from infecting their citizens such as imposing lockdowns, postponing umrah and closing mosques in the Holy Land such as Masjidil Haram and Masjid Nabawi.

Hence, it fulfils the requirements of Syara’ to postpone sending Brunei Darussalam haj pilgrims for this year, as the situation is not safe following the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and it is unclear when the pandemic will end. Yang Berhormat added that if the authority or the government decides that the sending haj pilgrims for this year’s season is unsafe and prohibited, the prohibition must be adhered to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims from COVID-19. The minister added that based on the advice of the Ministry of Health that has presented global COVID-19 pandemic scenarios and situation, there is still concern on the virus infection. In line with the requirements of Syara, the Ministry of Health also supports the postponement of sending haj pilgrims this year.

Aside that, parties involved in haj management stated that all processes pertaining to sending the country’s haj pilgrims are frozen and cannot proceed. This includes haj visa, flight slot, transportation, and hotel to accommodate them in Madinah, Makkah, Arafah and Mina. The Haj Management Department, Ministry of Religious Affairs said that even if haj is held this year for pilgrims from overseas as normal or in limited capacity, time is running out to process all of the matters above. Hence, all matters and commitment between haj pilgrims and haj operators will be settled among them, including payments that have been received by the company from the intending pilgrims.

