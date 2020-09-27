​The scope of halal studies and research at the regional and international levels were discussed during the Post-Graduate Seminar organised by Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University, UNISSA, in collaboration with Seri Begawan Religious Teacher’s University College, KUPU SB. 14 working papers were presented at the seminar. It is hoped that the seminar will be able to produce capable, dynamic and independent undergraduates and will be one of the main pillars in producing highly educated citizens in line with Wawasan Brunei Dua Ribu Tiga Puluh Lima. The seminar took place at UNISSA.

Present was Doctor Haji Norarfan bin Haji Zainal, Rector of UNISSA and Datin Doctor Hajah Noor Hira binti Haji Noor Kasih, Acting Assistant Ra’es of KUPU SB. The working papers were tabled by graduates from both institutions. The seminar which carried the theme “Halal Education and Research” among others acts as an arena for sharing and exchanging knowledge as well as experience among undergraduates, especially in issues related to halal teaching and learning at the regional and international levels.

Source: Radio Television Brunei