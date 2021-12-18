The Family Counseling Services Division, Syariah Affairs Department, Ministry of Religious Affairs will organise a Post-Marriage Course Webinar. The 2-day online event will take place on the 20th and 21st of December 2021.

The webinar will be from 8 in the morning to 12 in the afternoon, and from 2 to 4 in the afternoon. A number of working papers will be tabled including a premier working paper titled ‘Demi Cintaku Padamu’. Registration for the webinar is limited to 25 couples who have been married for 3 years or more.

For more information, contact the Family Counselling Services Division at 224 1267 during office hours.

Source: Radio Television Brunei