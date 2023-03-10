2 Bangladeshi men were charged in the Kuala Belait Magistrates Court for an offence under the Excise Order 2006. They were found in possession of contraband during a raid in Kampung Badas, Seria.

40-year-old Abdul Qadir was fined $26,400 or 13 month imprisonment in default for possessing 33 cartons of cigarettes of various brands. Meanwhile, Azadul aged 34 was found in possession of 25 cartons of cigarettes of various brands, and was fined $20,000 or 13 months imprisonment in default. All contraband were seized to be destroyed.

Source: Radio Television Brunei