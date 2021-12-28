A Bangladeshi citizen was sentenced to a $56,000 compound fine or 15 months imprisonment in default for being in possession of contraband.

Mamun Hossain, a 40 year old man was found guilty of possessing 69 cartons and 10 packets of cigarettes of various brands. The arrest was made on the 8th of December at a staff house in Burong Pingai, Berakas by officers from the Law Enforcement Division, Royal Excise Customs Department. The accused failed to settle the fine and faces imprisonment starting yesterday.

Source: Radio Television Brunei