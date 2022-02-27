Earlier the Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy shared that the Gross Domestic Product for the third quarter of 2021 declined by 2.2 percent compared to the third quarter of 2020. However, the decrease was balanced by positive development in the non-oil and gas sector by 1 percent in the third quarter of 2021.

The positive development was spurred by increased production from the agriculture, forestry and fisheries sector at the rate of 27.9 percent due to higher production from the sub-sector of vegetables, fruits and other agricultural products, the Fisheries and Livestock Feed Sub-sectors. Apart from that other areas also contributed to the positive development such as the Air Transport, Financial, Communications and Health Services Sub-sectors.

Source: Radio Television Brunei