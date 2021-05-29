The public, especially heads of household, who have chosen the e-Census method for the Population and Housing Census, BPP 2021 are reminded to immediately register and then complete the information before the e-Census period ends on 21st June 2021. The reminder was made by the Department of Economic Planning and Statistics, JPES, Ministry of Finance and Economy in its Media Release. The e-Census is a new method introduced in BPP 2021 to facilitate the public to fill in their information online at anytime and anywhere within the stipulated period.

In assisting the public with completing the BPP 2021 online, JPES in collaboration with the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism and Ministry of Home Affairs will hold BPP 2021 e-Census Clinic from 8 in the morning to 12 noon and 2 in the afternoon to 4.30 in the afternoon on:

– 29th May 2021 at the Department of Fisheries, Muara Fisheries Complex;

– While, on 1st to 3rd June 2021 on the Ground Floor, Ministry of Home Affairs Building and;

– 2nd to 3rd June 2021 on the 1st Floor, Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism.

