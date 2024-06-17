Political Analyst Supports ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ Hymn for Fostering National Unity and Reform



MANILA — A new directive from Malacañang mandating the inclusion of the “Bagong Pilipinas” hymn and pledge during flag-raising ceremonies across all government entities is seen as a crucial step towards fostering national unity and catalyzing reform, rather than mere political conditioning.





According to Philippines News Agency, director of the Local Government Development Institute and a political science professor at the University of Santo Tomas, the order is pivotal in establishing a mindset aimed at building a stronger Philippines. During an interview on Monday, Calilung addressed critics’ concerns, explaining that the initiative is rooted in promoting social change and development, and symbolizes a fresh start for the country. “It is good to understand the concept of Bagong Pilipinas because as we look at it, it has a very promising and beautiful vision but also a little bit ambitious,” he remarked.





Memorandum Circular No. 52, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on June 4, applies to all national government agencies, government-owned or controlled corporations, and educational institutions. Calilung expressed optimism about the campaign’s potential to instigate institutional reforms necessary to decrease corruption and enhance efficiency within the government framework.





Calilung also highlighted the importance of adopting new methods to achieve radical changes, noting that the government cannot rely on outdated strategies to meet modern challenges. He emphasized the role of strong leadership and effective governance in realizing these goals, hopeful that this initiative will set a precedent for future administrations. “Bagong Pilipinas is indicative of a new beginning like we are always excited if there is something new. We have to see institutional reforms to reduce corruption and increase efficiency in order for the people to rally behind the administration,” he added.

