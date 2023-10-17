PNP: Only 15 of 85 incidents logged linked to BSKE

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said 15 out of the total of 85 incidents it has recorded nationwide during the period for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) have been confirmed as election-related incidents (ERIs). In a press briefing in Camp Crame, Quezon City on Monday afternoon, PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. said these consist of 11 shootings, two kidnapping cases, one case of grave threat, and one case of indiscriminate firing. He said 16 incidents are under investigation while the rest were confirmed as non-ERIs. The victims consist of six barangay captains, one incumbent barangay councilor, two candidates for barangay captain, four relatives of a candidate, one supporter of a candidate, and one civilian. 'With regards to the reasons why these things are happening, of course, there is an observation that the barangay elections are a bit extreme. It is either in one locality, it would be very peaceful because those running are relatives, but it also can be violent because they know each other and sometimes, they have been holding grudges for a long time,' Acorda said. Effective gun control measures have contributed to peace and order in the country, he said, noting that the PNP has logged an 8.4 percent drop in index crime volume from Jan. 1 to Oct. 15 this year. Peace assembly On Monday, various government agencies and stakeholders joined the Nationwide Multi-Sectoral Peace Assembly in Camp Crame, aimed at promoting a peaceful and orderly village and youth elections. Ranking officials representing various government agencies, among them the Commission on Elections (Comelec), Philippine Coast Guard, and departments of the interior and local government, transportation, education, and information and communications technology; election watchdogs Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) and National Movement for Free Elections (Namfrel); and faith-based groups joined the assembly. "The decisions we make and the actions we undertake will profoundly affect our fellow citizens' lives. Let us foster a political climate rooted in respect, cooperation, and inclusivity, where every Filipino's voice is recognized and valued,' Acorda said. Representatives of government agencies, community leaders, and the private sector also signed a pledge of commitment to promote integrity, honesty, fairness, justice, and prudence for the success of BSKE 2023. Comelec Commissioner in Charge of BSKE 2023 Rey Bulay, who graced the event as guest of honor, said the peaceful conduct of the BSKE reflects the country's working democracy. 'The event showcases the importance of peace in our democratic processes. Peace and democracy are two sides of the same coin. Democracy thrives in peace; as peace is maintained, there is democracy. Peace is not a passive state of being. It is a conscious choice, a shared commitment, a relentless pursuit,' Bulay said.

Source: Philippines News Agency