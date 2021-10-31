The Universiti Brunei Darussalam Student Association Innovation Competition, PMUBD, is a platform for students not only to seek job opportunities in the future, but also create more employability in the country.

Dayang Fatin Aimuni binti Haji Suffian, Vice President, Chief Executive of Entrepreneurship of UBD Students Association and Chairperson of the event said this during the opening of the competition. Organized by the Entrepreneurship Executive, PMUBD is a competition for Students to showcase innovative ideas and existing prototypes. It is an initiative that emphasizes the importance of keeping abreast with innovation and technological advances in various fields of business and industry. The online competition attended by Pengiran Doctor Mohammad Iskandar bin Pengiran Haji Petra, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, UBD, was won by Agrobo Technologies.

Source: Radio Television Brunei