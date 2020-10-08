Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia met with Head of OSCE/ODIHR Observer Mission to Georgia Jillian Stirk. Issues related to October 31, 2020 parliamentary elections in Georgia were discussed during the meeting, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

The importance of holding the elections in democratic, fair and transparent environment was highlighted from both sides. Also, it was agreed that tight cooperation and coordination with OSCE/ODIHR mission will continue.

PM once again reaffirmed readiness of the Georgian government to guarantee the maximal engagement of international election observers in the election process, and underlined that their security would be ensured amid the facing threats of COVID-19 pandemic.

