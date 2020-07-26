Some 7 tonnes of vegetable products are targeted able to be produced by Hakuri Agri Farm by January next year. The number has doubled from the production in November 2019 up to June this year. Hakuri Agri Farm owned by Ahmad Hamizan bin Haji Halidi is operated through the pioneer project at the 2-hectare Agriculture Development Area, KKP Batumpu Masin since 2014.

At this time, the company has been given the opportunity by the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism, to operate a more than 4 point zero acres of land at KKP Tungku Gadong for crops using greenhouse system technology and fustigation; seedbed fine spraying system and hydroponic system. The company’s main crops are chillies, bird’s eye chillies and milky chillies. Follow-up and fast harvest crops include lady’s fingers, cucumbers, long beans, pumpkins and papayas. Ahmad Hamizan said the first phase of production yielded over 3-thousand kilogrammes which is equivalent to 3.1 tonnes out of 4 acres and the projection for the second production from July 2020 until January 2021 is 7 tonnes for an area of 4.5 acres. The company’s main markets are wholesalers and vegetable stalls. Others are restaurants and individuals.

Further expanding the production potential, Hakuri Agri Farm received a number of assistance from the government specifically the Department of Agriculture and Agrifood. Ahmad Hamizan said the initiatives include continuous advice and guidance to enhance the farm’s yield and develop the company further. Secondly is by giving courses and trainings on new agriculture technology applications such as fustigation. Finally, by inviting companies to new programmes in order to further develop the production and marketing which are more consistent, competent and competitive.

Source: Radio Television Brunei