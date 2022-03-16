Following complaints from the public, the Ministry of Religious Affairs through the Department of Syar’iah Affairs has inspected a 2022 planner book sold at one of the book and stationery business premises in the country.

The analysis of the Department of Scientific Services, Ministry of Health, found that the inner cover of the book was confirmed positive to be made of pig skin. The Department of Syar’iah Affairs has already instructed the owners of the premises to segregate all the books immediately from sale to the public.

Any complaints, contact the Halal Food Control Division at 716 6222 or any Halal Food Control Division office in each district.

Source: Radio Television Brunei