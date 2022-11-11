The Public can now get Car Window Washing and Tire Polishing Services by simply filling up with Shell V-Power oil. The matter was stated by the Head of Commercial, Brunei Shell Marketing Company Sendirian Berhad in an interview with RTB, 11th November afternoon.

In an interview, Dayang Erdiana Mulyati explained that, every Shell V-Power customer will be able to enjoy the promotion of unlimited PitStop Services throughout the month of November for free. Pit stop services are held at several fuel shell stations nationwide. The schedule is set at which station they will be and Shell V-power customers can get the schedule from BSM social media.

Brunei Shell Marketing Company Sendirian Berhad will always update their Social Media and Website. Customers who want to take an opportunity can go to the company’s social media to find out which Filling Station is holding the PitStop promotion.

Source: Radio Television Brunei