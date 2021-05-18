The Public Works Department, Ministry of Development informs that Lambak Kanan is experiencing water supply disruption due to low water pressure at the Lambak Kanan Water Tank. The disruption is caused by the Terunjing Water Tank that was experiencing pipeline leaks recently. However, the said leaks have been repaired and water supply distribution from the Terunjing Water Tank to Lambak Kanan is currently ongoing in phases. High areas are still expected to experience low water pressure or no water.

The Public Works Department is working to stabilise the water supply distribution to affected areas. The department has placed blue water tanks at several areas at the Lambak National Housing Scheme. The department also provided water bags to affected areas. For any complaint or request for clean water supply, contact Talian Darussalam 123.

Source: Radio Television Brunei