Pinili’s Centenarian Weaver Trains New Generation in Traditional Inabel Textile Craft

PINILI - The tradition of inabel textile weaving in Luzon's northern region is set to continue, thanks to the efforts of Magdalena Gamayo, a centenarian master weaver and one of the Philippines' National Living Treasures. Gamayo, affectionately known as Lola (grandma) Dalen, is approaching her 100th birthday on August 13 and remains actively involved in training a new generation of weavers at the Gawad sa Manlilikha ng Bayan (GAMABA) Cultural Center, located in the remote farming village of Lumbaan-Bicbica in Pinili town.

According to Philippines News Agency, head of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA)’s national committee for Northern Luzon and program training director for abel weaving, the NCCA, in collaboration with local government units and the Department of Education, has initiated a program to honor Gamayo's centenary. This initiative has opened enrollment for interested individuals, especially those at the high school level, to learn Gamayo's weaving techniques. Dr. Antonio emphasized the significance of investing in the youth to preserve this cultural treasure. The program aims to enroll at least 100 learners in both basic and advanced levels of weaving from January to August 2024.

The first group of learners, comprising 16 students from Sacritan Integrated School-Pinili, began their training in January. They are expected to complete 10 sessions, totaling 80 hours, by August 2024. Upon completion, participants will produce inabel fabric, transforming it into sablay or banda. These creations will be awarded to each trainee, along with a certificate of completion issued by the NCCA, during a culmination program. Antonio also encouraged interested individuals, even those not from Ilocos Norte, to partake in this learning opportunity at the GAMABA center every weekend.

The process of creating inabel fabric is intricate and labor-intensive. It involves preparing the cotton threads, warping, braiding, and feeding them into a loom before the actual weaving starts. Despite the challenges, weavers find fulfillment in their work, knowing that their creations are not just textiles but priceless hand-made possessions that carry a legacy passed down through generations.