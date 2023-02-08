Pier59 Studios Debuts Virtual Production LED MegaWall at NYFW Opening Party

Pier59 Studios LED MegaWall – Image 3

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Opening in February 2023, Pier59 Studios’ Virtual Production will usher in a new era of groundbreaking video production capability while offering unsurpassed creative flexibility. Leveraging recent advances in LED displays, Pier59 Studios has constructed the world’s largest and most advanced Virtual Production stage for fashion and advertising.

This disruptive technology utilizes real-time computer-generated imagery (CGI) to create digital environments and special effects that are captured simultaneously with live-action props and actors. The platform enables creatives to see the final visual effects as they are filming, allowing for greater control and flexibility in the filmmaking process while substantially reducing budgets.

Pier59 Studio’s Virtual Production features the following:

The LED Volume consists of a main 65’ curved LED screen and 40’ articulating ceiling, housing more than 25 million pixels capable of generating over 25 billion colors .

and 40’ articulating ceiling, housing more than capable of generating over . The 4K system is controlled by one of the most powerful virtual production systems in the world generating more than 200 teraflops (200 trillion calculations per second) of computational power.

(200 trillion calculations per second) of computational power. The interactive, image-based lighting is delivered at 1500 nits (over 5,000 lumens) producing photo-realistic lighting, shadows and reflections.

With virtual production techniques, producers, directors, and creatives of all types can easily control the time of day, the season, the weather and the location (either real or imagined) all while realizing:

Cost savings: By using virtual sets, props, and characters, filmmakers can reduce the need for expensive physical sets and props while saving on location fees and travel.

By using virtual sets, props, and characters, filmmakers can reduce the need for expensive physical sets and props while saving on location fees and travel. Increased control: Filmmakers are able to see the final result in real-time as they are shooting with adjustments and changes able to be made on the fly, without having to wait for post-production.

Filmmakers are able to see the final result in real-time as they are shooting with adjustments and changes able to be made on the fly, without having to wait for post-production. Creative flexibility: Filmmakers can create digital environments that would be impossible or too expensive to create in real life providing greater creative freedom and the ability to generate new and innovative visual effects.

“As a disruptive technology, Virtual Production is comparable to the digital photography revolution of the late 90s. By delivering significant cost savings, while providing incomparable creative flexibility and quality control, Virtual Production is going to radically change the way Fashion and Advertising content will be produced.

In simple terms, instead of going to a location to shoot, we bring the location of choice into our Studios in a realistic and fully immersive context. In comparison Virtual Production can even bring deeper market changing conditions then the recent digital revolution as a natural advancement of it.

I am very confident that the Fashion and Advertising Industries will rapidly evaluate and adopt this considerable technological advancement and fully embrace it.” – Federico Pignatelli, Founder and President

Pier59 Studios will celebrate this launch on Wednesday, February 8th starting at 7pm. Previews of the Virtual Production capabilities can be scheduled by appointment only.

ABOUT PIER59 STUDIOS

Founded in 1995 by Federico Pignatelli and his Art and Fashion Group Corporation, Pier59 Studios is an 110,000 square-foot premier photography and multimedia studio located at Chelsea Piers in New York City. As the largest photography facility and multimedia complex in the world, the space is equipped with state of the art technology and accommodates the needs of photographers, designers, advertising agencies and television production companies. Pier59 Studios features eleven column-free studio spaces, including a 5,400 square-foot sound stage constructed for live performances, special events, video and commercial projects. Nine studios are conceived for both natural and artificial lighting and are equipped with movable retractable walls to allow for full flexibility and modularity of their unique column-less spaces, to allow for all production needs.

