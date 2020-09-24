EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tomorrow, Friday, September 25, 2020, Phoenix Software International, Inc., will release an update to its web- and desktop-based data entry software suite, Entrypoint. The new release, Entrypoint 16.1, includes an optional software development kit (SDK), which allows developers to extend the core functionality of Entrypoint using the Java platform to integrate new and existing applications with an Entrypoint Server through direct network client connections and plug-in extension components. Also new in this release is the ability to use re-key verify, a proven technique for improving data accuracy, through the web-based interface. This feature was previously only available in the desktop data entry client.

The Entrypoint SDK is an optional add-on to Entrypoint that enables the development of five basic project types:

Entrypoint Clients are Java applications that can connect to an Entrypoint Server through the network. These may be standalone applications or other Java programs and components.

are Java applications that can connect to an Entrypoint Server through the network. These may be standalone applications or other Java programs and components. Batch Exporters are extensions that plug into an Entrypoint Server and can be used to generate file output from one or more batches and a set of options selected by the user at runtime.

are extensions that plug into an Entrypoint Server and can be used to generate file output from one or more batches and a set of options selected by the user at runtime. Report Generators are extensions that plug into an Entrypoint Server and can be used to generate reports given a set of parameters and options selected by the user at runtime.

are extensions that plug into an Entrypoint Server and can be used to generate reports given a set of parameters and options selected by the user at runtime. WS-API Call Handlers are extensions that plug into an Entrypoint Server and expose new web-service calls through the Entrypoint WS-API interface.

are extensions that plug into an Entrypoint Server and expose new web-service calls through the Entrypoint WS-API interface. EntrypointScript API Extension Objects are extensions that plug into Entrypoint to add new functions to EntrypointScript, Entrypoint’s scripting language based on JavaScript.

The SDK documentation contains step-by-step instructions for creating, deploying, and executing each type of project.

“Every customer’s application and integration needs are unique,” said Brien Wienke, Entrypoint Product Manager at Phoenix Software International. “While the built-in functionality of Entrypoint is extremely flexible and robust, putting development tools in the hands of our customers enables the software to be truly adaptable to, and tightly integrated with, existing processes and IT infrastructure.”

Re-key verification is a technology common to many professional data entry products in which certain critical fields are independently retyped by another user and the results are compared to improve accuracy. In previous releases of Entrypoint, the verification step could only be performed on the desktop data entry client. With the release of Entrypoint 16.1, verification can now be performed in the web-based interface as well. Entrypoint’s verification feature has options that allow you to fine tune your processes while improving speed and accuracy.

Please see https://phoenixsoftware.com/ support.htm for more information about individual software products and releases.

About Phoenix Software International

Phoenix Software International, Inc., (https://www.phoenixsoftware. com) is a systems software development company providing advanced software applications to enterprises around the globe. The company offers a wide range of solutions to modern business challenges.

Press Contact:

(310) 338-0400

news@phoenixsoftware.com