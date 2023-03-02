Philips showcases comprehensive cardiology portfolio designed to increase physician confidence and efficiency in diagnosing and treating cardiac disease at ACC/WCC 2023

Philips Ultrasound Compact System 5500 CV adds to Philips’ cardiology portfolio bringing diagnostic quality cardiac imaging to the patient bedside

Clinical evidence presented by leading clinical partners shows how utilization of Philips cardiology solutions improves patient care

March 2, 2023

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, is showcasing enhancements to its cardiology portfolio at the Annual Scientific Session & Expo of the American College of Cardiology/World Congress of Cardiology event (ACC.23/WCC, March 4 – 6, New Orleans, USA). Philips’ cardiology portfolio addresses ever-increasing demand for cost-effective diagnosis, treatment, monitoring, and management of patients with heart conditions such as coronary artery disease, structural heart disease, arrhythmia, and heart failure.

Highlighted introductions to the portfolio include the company’s latest compact portable ultrasound platform – Philips Ultrasound Compact System 5500 CV , its spectral-detector based CT scanner, Philips Spectral CT 7500 , and Philips Intracardiac Echocardiography Catheter – VeriSight Pro 3D ICE .

Evidence-based cardiology innovation

In line with Philips’ commitment to supporting its innovations with clinical evidence, three of the company’s clinical partners will present the results of clinical studies at ACC.23/WCC that could help inform clinical guidelines.

Dr. Eric Secemsky, Director of Vascular Intervention at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston, MA, USA) will present the results of a high-quality real-world evidence study of data for over a million U.S. Medicare patients to evaluate trends in the use of, and outcomes associated with, intravascular imaging (IVI) during percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures. Philips is a leader in IVI with its intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) solutions .

. Dr. Mohamad Alkhouli, Professor of Medicine at Mayo Clinic School of Medicine (Rochester, MN, USA) will present a study on the real-world performance and safety of the Philips Intracardiac Echocardiography Catheter – VeriSight Pro 3D ICE .

. Dr. Sean Pokorney, Assistant Professor of Medicine and Member of the Duke Clinical Research Institute at Duke University School of Medicine (Durham, NC, USA) will examine the hospitalization and healthcare expenditure benefits associated with guideline driven care and early extraction of infected cardiac implantable electronic devices (CIEDs), for which Philips is the market leader in lead management devices.

All three clinical studies are part of more than 110 ongoing clinical studies that support Philips image-guided therapy solutions with clinical evidence.

Other highlighted innovations from its cardiology portfolio that Philips is showcasing at ACC.23/WCC are the company’s advanced image-guided therapy platform Philips Image-Guided Therapy System – Azurion ; Philips Interventional Applications Platform – IntraSight interventional workspace; Philips IntelliSpace ECG providing fast, easy access to ECGs from almost anywhere in the medical facility; and Philips Mobile Cardiac Telemetry – MCOT ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution.

For a more complete overview with in-depth information of the Philips solutions showcased at ACC.23/WCC please see our backgrounder .

To connect with experts and learn more about Philips cardiology solutions, stop by Philips booth #338. The clinical study presentation by Dr. Mohamad Alkhouli will take place on March 4, 2023, 1:45 PM – 1:55 PM (CST) and the presentation by Dr. Sean Pokorney on March 6, 2023, 9:45 AM – 10:30 AM (CST). The presentation by Dr. Eric Secemsky is in digital-only format and can be accessed through the ACC.23/WCC eAbstracts site by registered users.

