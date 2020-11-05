November 5, 2020

The ability to support the delivery of virtual care is now a must-have capability for all healthcare delivery organizations identified in report

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner “Market Guide for Virtual Care Solutions” report [1]. The report underscores that “virtual care solutions enable healthcare delivery organizations to provide high-quality, cost-effective clinical care at a distance.” Such solutions help seamlessly drive clinical and operational efficiencies by empowering clinicians with key patient data to enhance decision-making.

“We are pleased that Gartner has recognized Philips as a Representative Vendor for its enterprise virtual care portfolio and telehealth portfolio in their recent Market Guide,” said Roy Jakobs, Chief Business Leader Connected Care at Royal Philips. “Virtual care has empowered clinicians to meet patient needs, even during COVID-19. By strategically partnering with our customers, Philips is helping health systems build programs to address the immediate demands of the pandemic, while also building sustainable and scalable systems that will extend beyond COVID-19 to enable the right care anywhere, anytime.”

In its report, Gartner identified five critical capabilities for virtual care solutions – (a) clinician experience, (b) patient experience, (c) artificial intelligence, (d) information capture for billing and reporting, and (e) modular, open solutions. Philips was included as a Representative Vendor based on its telehealth and virtual care solutions. Moreover, Philips aims to meet healthcare providers’ needs through its platform-based virtual care approach to help deliver on the quadruple aim of care: improving health outcomes and lowering the cost of care, while also improving the patient and care provider experience.

More information on Philips’ enterprise telehealth solutions portfolio can be accessed here .

The Gartner Market Guide on Virtual Care can be accessed here .

[1] Gartner, “Market Guide for Virtual Care Solutions”, Sharon Hakkennes, Pooja Singh, 26 October 2020.

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

