August 13, 2020

New initiative can provide critical care patient monitoring anywhere, anytime to help meet the urgent challenges of ICU capacity

Helps mitigate the impact of natural disasters and pandemics like the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today introduced its Rapid Equipment Deployment Kit for ICU ramp-ups, allowing doctors, nurses, technicians and hospital staff to quickly support critical care patient monitoring capabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently successfully in use in the first health systems across the US [1], the Rapid Equipment Deployment Kit combines Philips advanced patient monitoring technology with predictive patient centric algorithms enabling care teams to quickly scale up critical care patient monitoring capabilities within a few hours [2]. As health systems in the U.S. continue to experience surges in critical care and emergency care demand related to the COVID-19 crisis, the kit provides hospitals a way to quickly and easily expand their critical care capacity.

Innovative approach to help manage capacity surge in the ICU

The Philips Rapid Equipment Deployment Kit is a fully configured and ready-to-deploy ICU patient monitoring solution, which includes 20 ICU monitors, 20 measurement servers and one central management monitoring station. The kits are pre-built, pre-configured and pre-packed into sturdy cases that can elevate a hospital’s general care area to a critical care level in a matter of hours [3]. Kits are complete with step-by-step instructions allowing the pre-configured system to be deployed by hospital staff, with remote technical and clinical support from Philips. Kits can be transferred from hospital to hospital as needed. Once a crisis/surge passes, the kits are disinfected, packed up and stored to have available in preparation for future emergencies.

“The current health crisis has demonstrated a clear need for us to deliver innovative solutions to our customers that provide a complete critical care monitoring solution with all of the equipment they require on demand. This eliminates the need to source and configure individual pieces of high-demand equipment during a crisis,” said Peter Ziese, General Manager of Monitoring Analytics at Philips. “To help ensure economical and more efficient use of hospital resources, the Rapid Equipment Deployment Kits provide the speed, flexibility and ease of implementation for advanced critical care patient monitoring that many of our customers must have during this most pressing time.”

Philips critical care patient monitoring solutions

In June, Philips announced it had received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for Philips’ IntelliVue Patient Monitors MX750/MX850 and its IntelliVue Active Displays AD75/AD85, for use in the US during the COVID-19 health emergency [4]. These patient monitoring solutions support infection-control protocols and remotely provide critical patient information when caring for hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The MX750 and MX850 monitors are the latest additions to Philips’ portfolio of integrated patient monitoring solutions to help support improved clinical and operational workflows. Updated features, include enhancements to monitor and assess clinical and network device performance, and additional functionalities to strengthen cybersecurity. Visit Philips critical care patient monitoring for more information on the Rapid Equipment Deployment Kits in the US market and Philips full suite of critical care patient monitoring solutions.

Philips COVID-19 solutions portfolio

Philips has a comprehensive portfolio of services and solutions to help support the delivery of high-quality care to COVID-19 patients. Solutions include secure, connected and intelligent approaches to diagnosis, treatment and predictive monitoring in the hospital, plus screening, remote patient monitoring and care at home. With healthcare under more pressure than ever before, Philips’ telehealth and AI-enabled data analytics can help support workflows, facilitate remote collaboration and optimize resources. Philips’ COVID-19-related solutions are designed for rapid deployment and scalability. For more information on how Philips is addressing COVID-19 globally, please visit the Philips centralized COVID-19 hub .

[1] Philips Rapid Equipment Deployment Kits are available in the US market only.

Kits are available in the US market only.

[2] Compared to Philips’ standard delivery time of 12-16 weeks. Average time for delivery is 7 days as of July 2020.

[3] Compared to Philips’ standard go-live of 5-7 days upon arrival. Average time for go-live is 5 hours as of July 2020.

4] The status of the Emergency Use Authorization can be found on the FDA website .

The IntelliVue Patient Monitors MX750/MX850, IntelliVue 4-Slot Module Rack FMX-4 and IntelliVue Active Displays AD75/AD85 have neither been FDA cleared or approved for the indication to assist in for monitoring and recording of, and for generating alarms for, multiple physiological parameters of adult, pediatric, and neonate patients having or suspected of having Coronavirus-2019 (COVID-19)

The IntelliVue Patient Monitors MX750/MX850, IntelliVue 4-Slot Module Rack FMX-4 and IntelliVue Active Displays AD75/AD85 have been authorized for the emergency use by FDA under an EUA

The IntelliVue Patient Monitors MX750/MX850, IntelliVue 4-Slot Module Rack FMX-4 and IntelliVue Active Displays AD75/AD85 have been authorized only for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of the emergency use of medical devices under section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner.

