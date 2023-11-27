Philips launches HealthSuite Imaging, a cloud-based next generation of Vue PACS, with new AI-enabled clinical and operational workflows at #RSNA23

November 27, 2023

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Chicago, USA – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the expansion of its enterprise imaging portfolio and AI-enabled solutions at #RSNA23 . Philips HealthSuite Imaging is a next generation cloud-based PACS enabling radiologists and clinicians to adopt new capabilities faster, help improve operational efficiency and enhance patient care. HealthSuite Imaging on Amazon Web Services (AWS) offers new capabilities such as high-speed remote access for diagnostic reading, integrated reporting and AI-enabled workflow orchestration, all delivered securely via the cloud to ease IT management burden.

“The pace of customer migration to Philips HealthSuite Imaging highlights the value of cloud-enabled PACS in meeting the demands of modern day radiology departments”, said Shez Partovi, Chief Business Leader Enterprise Informatics at Philips. “HealthSuite Imaging brings AI-enabled workflow orchestration with fast remote access and integrated reporting to radiologists, anytime, anywhere.”

Philips has already migrated over 80 sites in the U.S. and in Latin America to its HealthSuite Imaging PACS running on AWS. These customers can now scale their AI-based workflow orchestration capabilities and read studies anytime from anywhere. Other healthcare systems are now planning their migration to Philips HealthSuite Imaging to take advantage of the new AI-enabled clinical and operational workflows.

One such example of a customer that has started its transition to HealthSuite Imaging is Tufts Medicine. “Tufts Medicine continues to lead the charge in delivering industry transformation through its digital health initiatives,” said Dr. Shafiq Rab, Chief Digital and Information Officer at Tufts Medicine. “In keeping with that work, we will build an enterprise-wide integrated diagnostics platform – starting with cloud-enabled radiology PACS, while ensuring the highest standards of clinical quality and data security, as part of a strategic partnership with Philips.”

Through HealthSuite Imaging, Philips continues to extend its clinical innovation focused on enhancing the radiologist experience. HealthSuite Imaging diagnostic workspace streamlines study interpretation and reporting into a single seamless application, enhanced through AI, while also enabling sophisticated image processing and simplified clinical workflows. Moreover, the cloud-based nature of HealthSuite Imaging delivers faster access to medical studies from both the hospital or remote locations. Health systems can also reduce on-premises hardware and IT management costs by moving to a secure, cloud-hosted storage platform.

Additionally, Philips will continue to work with AWS to innovate on behalf of radiologists and advance AI in healthcare by applying foundation models. Using Amazon Bedrock, Philips is exploring clinical workflow applications across its portfolio in order to automate administrative tasks and enable more accurate diagnoses.

