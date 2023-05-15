Philips Foundation 2022 Annual Report: partnering to provide healthcare access to over 26 million people in underserved communities

May 15, 2023

Across East Africa, India and Latin America, Philips Foundation’s social impact investment vehicle supported eight health technology enterprises

Through its Knowledge Hub, Philips Foundation shares expertise and insights on delivering improved healthcare services to remote and resource-limited settings

In close collaboration with Philips, Philips Foundation and its partners continue to support the people of Ukraine affected by the war

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Philips Foundation , with its mission to provide access to quality healthcare for 100 million people a year by 2030, today announced the publication of its 2022 Annual Report . Philips Foundation and its partners provided quality healthcare access to over 26 million people in underserved communities in 2022.

The consolidated report of Philips Foundation and its social impact investment vehicle, Philips Foundation Impact Investments B.V., highlights 21 ongoing and new projects in partnership with NGOs, government entities, universities and social enterprises. In 2022, 18 new initiatives were managed, deploying Philips’ expertise in healthcare technology, including initiatives supporting the people of Ukraine.

“Our work to enable long-term, sustainable system change in healthcare provision for underserved communities, as well as providing support in crisis situations, has never been more relevant,” said Ronald de Jong, Chairman of the Philips Foundation. “The efforts of Philips Foundation and Philips Foundation Impact Investments B.V., together with our partners, have helped provide 26.6 million people with access to healthcare, an increase of 50% compared to 2021.”

Philips Foundation employs technology-driven solutions, empowers local healthcare workers, and endorses healthcare delivery models that demonstrate scalability, financial sustainability, and affordability. The foundation contributes to good health for all, by addressing the rise of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases; improving mother and child care; and accelerating access to acute and emergency care through timely medical support, as well as disaster relief in times of crisis. Examples include:

Addressing the rise of NCDs – With more than 75% of the world’s NCD-related fatalities occurring in low-and-middle-income countries [1], their impact in these regions is immense. With a strong focus on cardiovascular disease, in partnership with Heart Healers International, Philips Foundation helped screen more than 100,000 children in Uganda for rheumatic heart disease , a condition that is easily treated and diagnosed but can lead to death in underserved young populations if not detected and addressed in a timely manner [2].

With more than 75% of the world’s NCD-related fatalities occurring in low-and-middle-income countries [1], their impact in these regions is immense. With a strong focus on cardiovascular disease, in partnership with Heart Healers International, , a condition that is easily treated and diagnosed but can lead to death in underserved young populations if not detected and addressed in a timely manner [2]. Improving mother and child care – 94% of all maternal deaths occur in low- and lower-middle-income countries [3]. In 2022, Philips Foundation embarked on a partnership with RAD-AID to promote access to diagnostic ultrasound services , aiming to provide essential prenatal care to pregnant women in ten countries on three continents.

– 94% of all maternal deaths occur in low- and lower-middle-income countries [3]. In 2022, Philips Foundation , aiming to provide essential prenatal care to pregnant women in ten countries on three continents. Accelerating effective acute and emergency care – Ensuring timely care for acutely ill and injured patients is considered one of the health interventions that can significantly reduce mortality rates and lower healthcare costs in low- and middle-income countries [4]. In Colombia, Philips Foundation joined forces with Global Neuro to develop scalable training models for diagnosing and monitoring traumatic brain injuries, which are among the primary causes of death in Latin America [5].

Philips Foundation Impact Investments B.V.

Set up in late 2021, Philips Foundation’s social impact investment vehicle, Philips Foundation Impact Investments B.V. , has employed a comprehensive strategy to evaluate the possible scalability of health technology enterprises through investment, and by examining their overall preparedness to create significant change within the healthcare systems they serve. During 2022 it provided early-stage investment to eight social enterprises spread across East Africa, India and Latin America. These investments, supported by Philips’ health technology expertise, enabled the enterprises to accelerate their potential to provide sustained access to healthcare for underserved communities.

“Entrepreneurs working on providing healthcare services for underserved communities embody the essence of our commitment, driven by a mission to help bridge the vast inequality in healthcare access worldwide,” said Margot Cooijmans, Director of Philips Foundation and Philips Foundation Impact Investments B.V. “In the face of adversity and limited resources, they are leveraging digital technologies, performing early screening and testing, providing basic treatment or timely referral, and driving healthcare innovation for underserved populations.”

Generating insights and inspiring others to act

Over eight years, Philips Foundation has amassed extensive experience and insight into the effective strategies, technologies, and services for medically underserved communities, where individuals frequently lack insurance and have limited income. To share its expertise and foster collaboration, Philips Foundation established a Knowledge Hub , which offers a repository of learnings and ideas from current and past projects, reports, publications, and other project resources. In 2022, 16 projects were made publicly accessible, featuring healthcare delivery models designed to assist those seeking to offer healthcare services in under-resourced, remote, and underserved areas around the globe.

The report also reflects on the challenges and hardships faced by the people of Ukraine and the human suffering leading to the urgent need for medical assistance in 2022. Philips Foundation, in collaboration with Philips, continues to support the people of Ukraine with its partners on the ground.

