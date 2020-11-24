November 24, 2020

Integrated, data-driven radiology workflow solutions are front and center in Philips’ virtual RSNA experience, connecting people, data and technology to advance precision diagnosis into clear care pathways and predictable outcomes

Philips Smart diagnostic systems empower patients and staff with more definitive diagnostic and interventional radiology studies, optimized workflows, enhanced efficiency and operational excellence

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced its participation in the RSNA 2020 virtual event, featuring its Radiology Workflow Suite of end-to-end solutions to drive operational and clinical efficiency through the digitalization, integration, and virtualization of radiology. At RSNA 2020, Philips will showcase a coordinated suite of offerings for the first time, introducing key solutions that come together to enhance the entire radiology workflow to address the most pressing operational challenges across diagnostic and interventional radiology.

The effective capture, analysis and reporting of data is now at the core of modern diagnostics, with healthcare providers increasingly challenged to implement integrated, digital systems that improve the experience of staff and patients, provide better health outcomes and lower the cost of care. The impact can be felt across the entire system, as 97% of radiology departments are unable to meet their reporting requirements, [1] and repeat, low-value, and unnecessary imaging exams cost them as much as $12 billion annually [2].

The situation has been further exacerbated by COVID-19. To manage backlog after an estimated 50-70% reduction in imaging volume during the peak of the pandemic, radiology departments are now being challenged to combine exams and procedures for patients with cancer, heart disease, and other conditions, while continuing to support critical care for COVID-19 patients. Combined with the growing global shortage of radiologists [3] and the fact that diagnostic and treatment workloads are expanding in both volume and complexity, radiology departments are under pressure to provide more precise diagnosis and treatment, while minimizing wait times for patients.

Integrated workflow solutions for patients, technologists and radiologists

By taking a systems view of imaging, Philips is connecting workflows (patient, acquisition, interpretation, collaboration) across the imaging enterprise to help improve outcomes for patients and enhance the efficiency and work experience of radiologists, technologists and administrators. Reinforcing Philips’ strong foundation in imaging, therapy guidance, and clinical solutions, Philips Radiology Workflow Suite is designed to be vendor-neutral and can be implemented in any radiology department around the world. Philips portfolio of integrated solutions featured in the Radiology Workflow Suite includes imaging technologies optimized for easy of scanning, informatics solutions and related solutions for disease management, patient management and more.

“Precision across the diagnostic enterprise is more important today than ever before. To help meet our customers’ greatest challenges, we are pivoting away from standalone products to an integrated systems and solutions approach focused on data and intelligence to drive operational efficiency in an automated way for informed practice management and continuous improvement,” said Kees Wesdorp , Chief Business Leader, Precision Diagnosis at Philips. “Visitors to our Philips RSNA virtual site will experience Philips smart connected systems with solutions that optimize radiology workflows, generate insights from integrated diagnostics leading to clear care pathways and predictable outcomes for every patient.”

The Philips Radiology Workflow Suite helps drive clinical and operational efficiency across all phases of the diagnostic enterprise, including:

Scheduling and preparation – Patients anxious about a potentially serious diagnosis can receive support even before arriving for their exams, with personalized instructions and reminders delivered via SMS-based communications from Philips Patient Management, making its debut at RSNA 2020.

– Patients anxious about a potentially serious diagnosis can receive support even before arriving for their exams, with personalized instructions and reminders delivered via SMS-based communications from Philips Patient Management, making its debut at RSNA 2020. Image acquisition – Technologists under pressure to achieve a first-time-right scan can now be supported virtually by remote specialists through the Radiology Operations Command Center . Philips’ Collaboration Live, available on premiere Philips ultrasound systems, also connects technologists with colleagues and specialists whenever and wherever required. To streamline patient setup, the MR SmartWorkflow reduces and simplifies the number of steps needed in a conventional MR exam workflow, using technology to automate where possible. And the Radiology Imaging Suite provides the technologist with a common imaging platform and more streamlined workflows by integrating patient information and advanced visualization and analysis into one easy-to-view console.

– Technologists under pressure to achieve a first-time-right scan can now be supported virtually by remote specialists through the . Philips’ available on premiere Philips ultrasound systems, also connects technologists with colleagues and specialists whenever and wherever required. To streamline patient setup, the reduces and simplifies the number of steps needed in a conventional MR exam workflow, using technology to automate where possible. And the Radiology Imaging Suite provides the technologist with a common imaging platform and more streamlined workflows by integrating patient information and advanced visualization and analysis into one easy-to-view console. Image and data interpretation – Radiologists confronted with increasing numbers of images to read can now receive a prioritized worklist from the AI-enabled Workflow Orchestrator, along with an intuitive summary of advanced visualization and analysis from various systems presented in a single view. IntelliSpace Portal Advanced Visualization also connects patient data across departments to create interoperability for greater clinical intelligence and analysis, supported by AI-tools such as an algorithm for the detection of COVID-19 lesions.

– Radiologists confronted with increasing numbers of images to read can now receive a prioritized worklist from the AI-enabled Workflow Orchestrator, along with an intuitive summary of advanced visualization and analysis from various systems presented in a single view. also connects patient data across departments to create interoperability for greater clinical intelligence and analysis, supported by AI-tools such as an algorithm for the detection of COVID-19 lesions. Reporting and results communication – To streamline reporting, the Interactive Multimedia Reporting module of Philips’ Clinical Collaboration Platform, with embedded voice recognition capability, helps radiologists cut turnaround time by entirely eliminating the need for typing and entry of patient or clinical context. Exam data can be inserted directly into reports, allowing radiologists to quickly review and approve final reports while adding clinical context for referring physicians.

– To streamline reporting, the Interactive Multimedia Reporting module of Philips’ Clinical Collaboration Platform, with embedded voice recognition capability, helps radiologists cut turnaround time by entirely eliminating the need for typing and entry of patient or clinical context. Exam data can be inserted directly into reports, allowing radiologists to quickly review and approve final reports while adding clinical context for referring physicians. Shared decision-making, pathway selection and treatment – For referring physicians who need to offer confident recommendations on a patient’s care pathway, Philips’ Oncology Collaborator integrates radiology, genomic, lab, treatment and other data into a single view so radiologists and oncologists, together with the extended clinical team, can see the whole patient profile at a glance and decide on a treatment pathway efficiently and collaboratively.

– For referring physicians who need to offer confident recommendations on a patient’s care pathway, Philips’ Oncology Collaborator integrates radiology, genomic, lab, treatment and other data into a single view so radiologists and oncologists, together with the extended clinical team, can see the whole patient profile at a glance and decide on a treatment pathway efficiently and collaboratively. Outcomes and follow-up care – Radiology administrators are empowered to help patients keep to their treatment plans while improving overall operational efficiency with the real-time performance metrics and follow-up patient tracking provided by Philips Operational Informatics . The Philips Patient Portal empowers patients to access and share their information and access their results between facilities, physicians, specialists and other healthcare providers.

Philips solutions spotlight at RSNA 2020: advancing precision diagnosis to enable a clear care pathway

From the moment a patient is referred to radiology to the time his/her clinical status is known, care depends on a cascade of complex workflows where precision is essential. From data-driven practice management and improving the radiology staff and patient experience, to increasing diagnostic confidence to improve patient care, Philips is connecting the right data, technology and clinical insights to enable the patient’s pathway to precision diagnosis and therapy. For more information on key areas of focus for Philips at RSNA across its rich portfolio of radiology solutions , please visit Philips’ RSNA Press Backgrounder .

Philips Live! virtual platform at RSNA 2020

New this year, Philips has created a unique, immersive experience for attendees, with a virtual platform allowing visitors to participate in live and on-demand sessions and tours of the Philips booth from November 29 through December 5. Attendees can explore the 3D environment and view in-depth solution demos of the latest breakthrough innovations from Philips. Visit Philips Live at RSNA 2020 for more information on Philips’ integrated workflow solutions to connect data, technology and people across the diagnostic enterprise.

Philips triple duty of care

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to highlight how interconnected the world’s social, economic and environmental challenges are. Philips remains fully focused on delivering against its triple duty of care: meeting critical customer needs, safeguarding the health and safety of its employees, and ensuring business continuity. As a purpose-driven health technology company, Philips is applying its innovation strength to improve the health and well-being of people. The company is deeply committed to doing business responsibly and sustainably, recently setting out a range of challenging new environmental, social and governance targets.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2019 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 81,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter .

