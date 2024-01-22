Philippines to Welcome US Investors, Finance Secretary Recto Confirms

MANILA: Finance Secretary Ralph Recto has expressed the Philippines' readiness to welcome US investors, following directives from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. This commitment was conveyed during a meeting with US officials led by Treasury Department Deputy Assistant Secretary for Asia Robert Kaproth.

According to Philippines News Agency, the meeting held on Monday focused on enhancing economic and investment cooperation between the Philippines and the United States. Recto assured swift government action in addressing concerns of potential investors and outlined several economic liberalization laws aimed at facilitating business operations in the Philippines. These laws include amendments to the Retail Trade Liberalization Act, the Foreign Investments Act, and the Public Service Act.

Recto highlighted the Philippines' recent improvements in its public-private partnership (PPP) framework through the enactment of the PPP Code, which opens up investment opportunities, particularly in the infrastructure sector. He identified renewable energy, water, airports, seaports, roads, tollways, and railways as priority areas for infrastructure investments.

The government is also considering amendments to the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act to further align with the interests of investors in strategic investments. Recto assured the US of a mutually beneficial partnership and stressed the importance of continuous dialogue. He also mentioned the possibility of establishing a free trade agreement with the US and enhancing security and military ties.

US officials expressed optimism about deepening the partnership with the Philippines, citing the country's young, English-speaking population and robust macroeconomic fundamentals as key factors making it an attractive investment destination. They also showed interest in assisting the Philippines in establishing an investment mechanism for screening foreign direct investments for national security purposes.

Joining Recto in the meeting were key Philippine officials, including Chief of Staff and Undersecretary Alu Dorotan Tiuseco, Undersecretary Maria Edita Tan of the International Finance Group, and Assistant Secretary Eufrocinio Bernabe Jr. of the Office of the Chief Economist. Representing the US were several officials, including US Treasury Financial Attaché to Southeast Asia Daniel Hall, and US Embassy to the Philippines representatives Chargé d'affaires and Deputy Chief of Mission Robert Ewing, Economic Counselor Phil Nervig, and Economic Officer Eileen Vickery.

A high-level US government delegation is expected to visit the Philippines in March to further strengthen bilateral ties.