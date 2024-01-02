Philippines to Strengthen Diplomatic Ties with Vietnam and Timor Leste, President Marcos Optimistic

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday conveyed his positive outlook on bolstering the Philippines' relationships with Vietnam and Timor Leste. This statement followed his welcome of the new ambassadors from these countries in separate credential ceremonies at Malacañan Palace in Manila.

According to Philippines News Agency, the appointment of Vietnamese Ambassador Lai Thai Binh to the Philippines is timely, as it coincides with plans to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries. During their meeting, Marcos expressed enthusiasm about exploring various areas to strengthen these ties. He noted that in his previous interactions with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) events, they had discussed elevating the relationship between their nations. The President looks forward to exploring these opportunities further. Ambassador Lai conveyed Vietnam's leader's warm greetings and expectations for continued positive bilateral relations.

Vietnam and the Philippines formally established diplomatic relations on July 12, 1976, and Vietnam's foreign policy principles emphasize respect for other countries' independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and equality.

President Marcos also received Marciano Octavio Garcia Da Silva, the new Timor-Leste Ambassador to the Philippines. He expressed great pleasure in accepting Da Silva's credentials, viewing this as a sign of the growing partnership between the two countries. This interaction follows a state visit by Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta to the Philippines in November 2023, during which President Marcos reaffirmed the Philippines' commitment to assist Timor-Leste's development through 'South-South Cooperation'. The Philippines and Timor-Leste marked 21 years of diplomatic relations in May 2023.