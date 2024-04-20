Philippines’ Jessica Agra Achieves No. 6 Ranking in Asia Pacific Padel Tour

MANILA - Jessica Agra of the Philippines has secured the number six spot in the latest rankings for the Asia Pacific Padel Tour (APPT), following a series of successful matches, including reaching the semifinals in both women’s and mixed Pro doubles at the APPT Hong Kong Grand Slam.

According to Philippines News Agency, Agra accumulated 1380.00 points, positioning her just behind prominent players such as Spain's Patricia Garcia Calderaro and Maria Mayoral Estrada, and Portugal's Constanza Kokorelis. Agra expressed satisfaction with her ranking and recounted a critical match during an interview on Saturday. Despite nearly securing a spot in the finals with her partner against a strong Japanese team, Agra remains optimistic about her future in the sport.

Teaming up with Jessica Lucas, Agra advanced to the semifinals after defeating China's Michelle Wu and Zhaiyu Chaiu. In the mixed Pro category, Agra and Joseph Serra, another top seed, won their second-round match against Indonesia's Sandy Gumulya but fell in the semifinals to Spain's Mayoral and Sergio Esteban Barroso, who eventually won the tournament.

A former top junior tennis player, Agra transitioned to padel in 2022, quickly adapting to the sport's focus on doubles play and volleying. She has been training consistently at the Manila Padel Club under international coaches and plans to participate in all scheduled APPT tournaments for the year, as well as possibly joining another Federación Internacional de Pádel (FIP) tournament.

Agra, who has a law degree from Ateneo and a Master of Laws from the University of Southern California, also holds titles from several APPT and national padel competitions. Other Filipinos ranked in the APPT women's Top 50 include Jessica Lucas, Alenna Dawn Magpantay, and Joanna Tao Yee Tan, among others. In the men's division, Joseph Serra is ranked tenth, with other Filipinos also featuring prominently in the top rankings.