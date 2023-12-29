Philippines’ Department of Agriculture Enhances Irrigation Canals to Mitigate El Niño Effects

Manila – The Department of Agriculture (DA) in the Philippines has made significant progress in improving and constructing irrigation canals to mitigate the impact of El Niño on the agricultural sector. As of November this year, approximately 740 kilometers of irrigation canals have been enhanced.

According to Philippines News Agency, the DA aims to rehabilitate a total of 843 kilometers of irrigation canals to distribute water more effectively to farmlands. In addition, 40 units of small-scale irrigation systems covering 1,477.5 hectares have been repaired. Tiu-Laurel emphasized the department's comprehensive efforts to ease the impact of El Niño on farmers, fishermen, and consumers by ensuring sufficient food production and secure supply during the expected dry spell.

The DA, in coordination with the Interagency Task for El Niño, has implemented various measures including cloud-seeding operations, dispersal of farm animals, provision of alternative livelihoods, the introduction of low-water-use technology in rice farming, and the quick-turnaround strategy. The Bureau of Soil and Water Management within the DA has requested PHP 112 million for cloud-seeding operations in 2024 to supplement water for crops during low rainfall periods. These operations will be conducted in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology, and the Department of National Defense, which will provide vital information and aircraft for the operations.

Furthermore, the DA plans to distribute 56,169 animals to 297 farmer groups and 470 individual farmers through the Philippine Native Animal Development Program. Fishermen in regions like Bicol, Central Visayas, and Zamboanga Peninsula will receive alternative livelihoods and technologies adapted to climate change.

Laurel highlighted the DA's initiative to encourage more rice farmers to adopt the alternative wetting and drying technology to conserve water. This technology has already been used by over 1.2 million farmers and implemented across 9,210 hectares of rice fields. Additionally, the quick-turnaround strategy targets about 17,660 hectares of rice fields, urging farmers to replant rice immediately to utilize the remaining soil moisture.

The Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. has been tasked with indemnifying affected farmers. Between June and November this year, it insured 1.27 million farmers, covering around 76 percent of the targeted group. A budget of PHP 1.8 billion has been allocated to insure 916,759 farmers and fishermen from January to June next year. Also, PHP 500 million is reserved as credit support under the Survival and Recovery Loan Program of the Agriculture Credit Policy Council for around 20,000 borrowers who may be affected by calamities, including El Niño.