Philippines Clears Nearly 28,000 Villages of Illegal Drugs Under Marcos Administration

MANILA - The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) announced that nearly 28,000 villages have been cleared of illegal drugs since the beginning of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s administration.

According to Philippines News Agency, 27,968 out of the country's 42,000 barangays (villages) have been declared "drug-cleared" from July 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023. An additional 7,543 barangays are still in the process of being cleared by authorities. These barangays achieved the drug-cleared status following the certification by the oversight committee on the barangay drug-clearing program.

The agency's report also highlighted significant drug seizures during this period, totaling PHP30.39 billion worth of illegal substances across the Philippines. This amount comprised 4,120.52 kg of shabu (methamphetamine), 48.02 kg of cocaine, 54,012 ecstasy tablets, and 3,106.24 kg of marijuana.

Furthermore, PDEA's data indicated that 72,676 drug suspects were arrested in 52,966 anti-illegal drug operations conducted nationwide. During these operations, authorities managed to dismantle 811 drug dens and a clandestine shabu laboratory.

The substantial progress in clearing barangays of illegal drugs and the large-scale drug seizures underscore the government's ongoing efforts to combat drug-related crimes and substance abuse in the Philippines.