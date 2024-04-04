Philippines Anticipates Rice Production Increase Despite El Niño Challenges

MANILA - The Department of Agriculture (DA) projects a 1.1 percent increase in rice production for the first quarter of the year, despite the ongoing El Niño phenomenon. Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. highlighted that the expected production of 4.78 million metric tons could reduce the need for rice imports, contrary to the United States Department of Agriculture's forecast.

According to Philippines News Agency, the country aims to manage import volumes better than the previous years, even with El Niño's impact, which has already caused PHP2.63 billion in agricultural losses nationwide. The DA is continuing its rice procurement efforts through the National Food Authority, ensuring the national buffer stock's stability despite operational challenges. This projection reflects cautious optimism in managing the country's rice supply amid climatic adversities.