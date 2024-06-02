Philippine Weather Bureau Forecasts Cloudy Skies and Isolated Rain for Sunday

Manila - Cloudy skies with isolated rain showers are expected across the Philippines this Sunday, as the easterlies impact various regions. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) issued its daily weather forecast early Sunday morning, detailing the weather patterns for the country.

According to Philippines News Agency, the eastern sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will experience the effects of easterlies, while Metro Manila and the rest of the nation will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies accompanied by isolated rain showers or thunderstorms. The weather bureau has cautioned that severe thunderstorms could trigger flash floods or landslides.

PAGASA also reported that a tropical cyclone previously outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility has weakened to a low-pressure area, currently posing no direct threat to the country. The forecast includes moderate southwest winds over Northern Luzon that will cause moderate sea conditions. In contrast, the rest of the Philippines will have light to moderate southeast to south winds, leading to slight to moderate seas.

Temperature forecasts for key cities include: Metro Manila ranging from 26°C to 36°C, Baguio City from 18°C to 25°C, Laoag City from 26°C to 34°C, Puerto Princesa City from 27°C to 34°C, Legazpi City from 26°C to 33°C, Metro Cebu from 28°C to 33°C, Tacloban City from 27°C to 33°C, Metro Davao from 26°C to 34°C, Zamboanga City from 26°C to 34°C, and Cagayan de Oro from 26°C to 34°C.