Philippine Transport Group LTOP Denounces Violence in Recent Strike



MANILA — The Liga ng Transportasyon at Operators ng Pilipinas (LTOP) has publicly denounced the violent tactics employed by another transport group during a recent strike against the government’s Public Utility Vehicle Modernization (PUVM) Program.





According to Philippines News Agency, violence has no place in transport sector disputes, regardless of the legitimacy of the concerns over government support and incentives. The comments came in the wake of actions taken by members of the Samahang Manibela Mananakay at Nagkaisang Terminal ng Transportasyon (Manibela), who are now facing legal repercussions for assaulting journalist Val Gonzales and causing significant traffic disruptions. Marquez expressed full support for the actions taken by the Quezon City Police District (QCPD), which has moved to file formal charges against key Manibela leaders involved in the violent incidents.





The PUVM Program, which has been a point of contention, aims at modernizing the public transport system, a process Marquez claims was supposed to begin as far back as 1997 but has been delayed by continuous opposition and stalling tactics. Despite resistance, Marquez highlighted that about 90% of LTOP’s members have already complied with necessary changes including route consolidation and vehicle upgrades. He stressed the overwhelming support within the sector for modernization, dismissing the disruptive actions of Manibela as a minority effort unlikely to reverse the progress being made.

