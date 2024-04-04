Philippine Teams Triumph in AVC Beach Volleyball Tournament

MANILA - The Philippines showcased its volleyball prowess with three dominant wins at the Smart Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Beach Tour Nuvali Open in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

According to Philippines News Agency, The duos of Ran Abdilla and AJ Pareja, James Buytrago and Rancel Varga, and Gen Eslapor and Kly Orillaneda all secured victories in straight sets, marking a promising start for the host country. The success on the opening day is particularly noteworthy for Pareja and Abdilla, who have only been training together for two months.

Their performance, along with that of their compatriots, sets a positive tone for the Philippines in this international competition. The tournament continues to draw attention with exciting matches and showcases the Philippines' commitment to hosting major volleyball events.