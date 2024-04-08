Philippine Stock Exchange Edges Lower Amid Shortened Trading Week

MANILA - The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) experienced a slight decline on Monday, marking its fifth consecutive trading day of losses, as investors exhibited caution ahead of the central bank's meeting.

According to Philippines News Agency, Inc. assistant research manager Claire Alviar, the local bourse dipped by 0.06 percent, shedding 4.39 points to close at 6,741.07, in contrast to the All Shares index, which saw a modest increase of 0.12 percent or 4.41 points to 3,559.59.

Alviar noted that the market's cautious mood was primarily due to anticipation of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP)'s policy meeting. Despite expectations that the BSP would maintain interest rates, investors were keen on the central bank's inflation outlook amidst ongoing economic risks. Following the close of trading, the BSP announced the retention of interest rates at 6.5 percent, aligning with market predictions.

The day's trading saw mixed performances across various sectors. Mining and Oil, Property, and Services sectors experienced gains, whereas Holding Firms, Financials, and Industrials recorded losses. Alviar highlighted a net market value turnover of PHP 4.21 billion, indicating active trading despite the overall index's decline.

Moreover, the PSEi saw more advancers than decliners, with 104 stocks advancing, 88 declining, and 52 remaining unchanged, showcasing a mixed sentiment among investors.

In the currency market, the Philippine peso closed almost unchanged at 56.49 against the US dollar, slightly adjusting from the previous week's close of 56.50. The peso had a fluctuating session, trading between a low of 56.45 and a high of 56.70, ultimately averaging at 56.55 against the dollar for the day. The trading volume also saw a decrease, moving from USD 1.59 billion the previous week to USD 1.22 billion.