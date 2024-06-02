Philippine ROTC Games Identified as Key Talent Pool for National Athletes, Says PSC Commissioner Gaston

Iloilo City - The Philippine Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) Games could be a key resource for identifying future national athletes, according to Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Commissioner Matthew 'Fritz' Gaston. Speaking in Iloilo City on Saturday, Commissioner Gaston highlighted the games' potential after the conclusion of the Visayan qualifying leg, which featured student cadet athletes competing in various sports.

According to Philippines News Agency, the ROTC Games offer a platform to discover potential athletes who could represent the country in international competitions. He praised the level of competition in arnis, the national sport, which saw over 150 athletes participate. The event, supported by the Department of National Defense, Commission on Higher Education, and PSC, also included new disciplines like swimming and a raiders' competition, resembling a military boot camp obstacle course.

Gaston, who was an ROTC cadet at Ateneo and is a staunch supporter of the program, underscored the games' complementary role to other national sports meets such as the Palarong Pambansa, Philippine National Games, and Batang Pinoy Nationals. He also mentioned the positive developments regarding schools without ROTC programs showing interest in incorporating it into their activities.

The Iloilo Science and Technology Army cadets won the overall honors in the Visayan leg, securing 17 gold, 14 silver, and 5 bronze medals. Host school Carlos Hilado Memorial State University and Cebu Normal University followed in the rankings, with significant achievements particularly in arnis.

The top performers from the Visayan leg are set to compete in the Philippine ROTC Games national finals, scheduled for August 18 to 24 in Indang, Cavite province. This event was initiated by Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino, a brigadier general reservist and co-author of the law advocating for compulsory ROTC programs in colleges and universities.