Philippine National Police to Receive Health Insurance in July



MANILA—Starting next month, all 232,000 members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) will receive health insurance coverage, a move aimed at providing additional protection for the officers, especially during medical emergencies.





According to Philippines News Agency, each officer will be issued a health maintenance organization (HMO) card with a coverage limit of PHP40,000. Marbil announced this new benefit during the launch of the PNP Family Day at their Camp Crame headquarters on Saturday, noting that the amount, while modest, will be a significant aid, particularly in areas where the PNP lacks medical facilities. “These cards will be particularly useful in provinces where we do not have police hospitals, allowing our personnel to receive care at any accredited private hospital,” he explained.





Further addressing the welfare of the police force, Marbil also promised legal assistance for officers facing countercharges in the line of duty, highlighting the legal challenges that come with police work.





On a related note, on Sunday, Marbil emphasized the importance of maintaining high ethical standards among officers, specifically addressing their conduct in relation to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs). He warned that any police personnel found protecting illegal POGO operations would face disciplinary actions, reinforcing the PNP’s commitment to integrity and accountability. “Integrity and accountability are the cornerstones of our public service. We remain committed to ensuring that our officers uphold these values,” he stated.





The PNP, in coordination with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and the Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG), has ramped up efforts to clamp down on illegal POGO activities, resulting in multiple successful operations.

