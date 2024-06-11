Philippine Lawmaker Seeks Stiffer Penalties for Illegally Employed Foreign Workers

PARAÑAQUE CITY – On Tuesday, Bicol Saro Party-list Representative Brian Raymund Yamsuan advocated for the adoption of a legislative bill aimed at strengthening the penalties associated with the illegal employment of foreign workers in the Philippines. This move comes after the recent arrest of 37 Chinese nationals accused of operating unauthorized retail and restaurant businesses in Parañaque City.

According to Philippines News Agency, House Bill 1279, which he introduced, proposes increased fines and extended imprisonment for illegal foreign workers, raising the penalty from the current PHP 10,000 to PHP 50,000 for each year of unlawful employment. The bill also outlines that nonresident foreign workers, even those with valid employment permits who switch jobs or employers without notifying and obtaining approval from the Secretary of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), will face fines between PHP 50,000 and PHP 100,000. Furthermore, these individuals could be incarcerated for a period ranging from six months up to six years.

The proposed legislation also calls for harsher sanctions for employers, with fines escalating from PHP 100,000 to PHP 200,000 for those found employing nonresident foreign nationals illegally. In severe cases, the DOLE may suspend or close down the business operations of the offending employers. Additionally, after serving their sentences, foreign workers will be deported.

House Bill 1279 includes provisions to ensure that employment permits are only issued to foreign nationals after a labor market test confirms that no qualified Filipino is available to do the job. The bill also mandates foreign workers to transfer essential skills and knowledge to at least two Filipino understudies within a specified period, under the supervision of the DOLE.

The DOLE is further tasked with maintaining a comprehensive registry of foreign nationals, detailing their employment status and the issuance of employment permits. Yamsuan emphasized that the current PHP 10,000 fine is insufficient and that stricter penalties are necessary to safeguard both the local labor market and community peace and order.