Philippine House Passes Bill Outlawing Chemical Weapons

MANILA: In a decisive move, the House of Representatives of the Philippines passed a crucial bill on Tuesday, aimed at prohibiting the development, production, stockpiling, and use of chemical weapons. The bill, known as House Bill (SB) 9571 or the proposed Chemical Weapons Prohibition Act, garnered overwhelming support with 197 affirmative votes, zero against, and no abstentions.

According to Philippines News Agency, the author of the bill, the legislation seeks to provide a comprehensive legal framework to fulfill the Philippines' international obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC). This move underscores the nation's commitment to global non-proliferation norms and the protection of its people from the threats posed by chemical weapons.

The bill outlines a stringent prohibition on several activities related to chemical weapons. These include the development, production, acquisition, stockpiling, retention, or use of such weapons, as well as engaging in military preparations to use them. It also bans the transfer of chemical weapons to persons, the use of riot control agents as methods of warfare, and the export or import of Schedule 1 chemicals to or from states.

Moreover, the proposed Chemical Weapons Prohibition Act imposes severe penalties and sanctions for both criminal and administrative violations. These sanctions apply to officers of partnerships, corporations, associations, other juridical entities, government officials and employees, and foreign nationals. Violations could lead to imprisonment of 12 years and one day to life, along with fines ranging from PHP2 million to PHP5 million.

The bill also designates the Anti-Terrorism Council (ATC) as the Philippine National Authority on the Chemical Weapons Convention (PNA-CWC), headed by the Executive Secretary. The PNA-CWC will act as the national focal point for liaising with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and other state parties. This body is also responsible for conducting national and facilitating international inspections by OPCW inspectors of sites involving scheduled chemicals or chemical production facilities.

In cases of offenses, the bill mandates the forfeiture of any chemical weapons found within the Philippine territory or under its jurisdiction. The erring person will bear the cost of destroying or disposing of any chemical weapons, in compliance with environmental regulations and relevant laws.

The bill also proposes mechanisms for the declaration, verification, and inspection of toxic chemicals and their precursors, further strengthening the country's adherence to the CWC and enhancing its defense and security measures.