Philippine House Focuses on Economic Amendments to the Constitution, Avoids Political Changes

MANILA - The Philippine House of Representatives is set on amending only the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution, distancing itself from introducing political amendments, according to House Deputy Majority Leader Janette Garin.

According to Philippines News Agency, This stance comes in response to calls from Presidential Adviser for Poverty Alleviation Larry Gadon to consider political amendments in the proposed Charter change (Cha-cha). Garin, emphasizing the focus on economic reforms, highlighted the public's distrust in political amendments, citing a recent Pulse Asia survey where a significant majority of Filipinos opposed any amendments to the Constitution.

She argued that mixing political amendments with economic reforms could complicate the Cha-cha efforts and reduce public support. Garin stressed the importance of focusing on economic provisions to ensure better public acceptance and avoid the controversy surrounding political changes. Gadon's suggestions, including extending the term of local officials, aim to reduce election-related costs but have been met with skepticism due to the potential for political maneuvering.