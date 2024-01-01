Philippine Government Pays Over PHP 1.5 Trillion in Debt Within 11 Months

Manila, Philippines - The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) disclosed that the Philippine National Government has managed to pay a substantial portion of its debt, amounting to PHP1.53 trillion, in the period from January to November 2023.

According to the Philippine News Agency, this amount represents a significant increase in debt payments compared to the previous year. The total paid in the first 11 months of 2023 is 4.8 percent higher than the PHP991.06 billion paid during the same period in 2022. The government had allocated a budget of PHP1.55 trillion for debt payments for the entire year of 2023.

The breakdown of the paid debts from January to November 2023 reveals that amortization payments made up 63 percent of the total debt service, totaling PHP967 billion. This segment of debt service saw a 1.9 percent increase from the PHP531.8 billion paid in the corresponding period in 2022.

The remaining 37 percent of the National Government's debt service in the first 11 months of 2023 consisted of interest payments, which amounted to PHP567.7 billion. These interest payments also showed an upward trend, rising by 3.6 percent from PHP459.3 billion in the same period in 2022. Of these interest payments, PHP392 billion was paid to domestic lenders, while PHP175 billion was allocated to foreign lenders.

Notably, the payments to external creditors during this period amounted to PHP113 billion, marking a 7.9 percent decrease from the external debt payment of PHP122.8 billion from January to November 2022.

As of October 2023, the Philippines' sovereign debt stood at PHP14.48 trillion. This recent report on debt payments by the Philippine government indicates a focused effort on managing and reducing the country's financial obligations.