Philippine Envoy Advocates for Full Utilization of PCA Dispute Settlement Facilities



THE HAGUE — During the Permanent Court of Arbitration’s (PCA) Congress, which marked its 125th anniversary, Philippine Ambassador J. Eduardo Malaya called on member states to fully engage with the PCA’s dispute resolution services. This historic three-day session, attended by international legal figures, concluded at the Peace Palace on June 14.





According to Philippines News Agency, who serves as the acting president of the PCA’s Administrative Council, the PCA has made substantial contributions to the peaceful resolution of disputes, a fact recognized by a UN General Assembly resolution last August. He urged the member states to actively support the PCA and make complete use of its facilities to promote global peace and justice. Malaya emphasized the PCA’s role in adapting to the changing needs of international dispute resolution, particularly important in light of current global conflicts.





The Congress, themed “A Court Fit for Its Time: Pursuing the Evolution of the Permanent Court of Arbitration for the Fulfilment of its Promise,” was notable not only for its discussions but also for the adoption of a resolution aimed at enhancing the PCA’s growth and its ongoing relevance. This includes strengthening its relationship with the United Nations. Moreover, the event saw an unprecedented attendance of 163 members from 110 of the 123 contracting parties.





During this anniversary year, the PCA has seen a significant increase in its caseload, registering 82 new cases in 2023 alone, bringing the total to 246 ongoing proceedings. This marks one of the highest caseloads among international courts and tribunals. The PCA’s diverse role includes facilitating various dispute resolution proceedings among states, state entities, and private parties.

